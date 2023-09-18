Five young people between 15 and 19 years of age of Spanish and Moroccan nationalities were arrested in Lorca for violently attacking another boy when he was playing sports in Lorca. Those arrested, four of them minors, are charged with a crime of injuries.

The investigation began after the complaint filed by the victim, which indicated that the attack had occurred on July 7 on the soccer field of the Ibáñez Martín Institute in Ciudad del Sol. According to the complainant, he did not know the alleged aggressors and the reasons why the events occurred.

The victim was practicing sports when she was surprised by the attack of several young people who, after a long time hitting her, ran away. The attacked man had to be transferred to an emergency medical center by ambulance where he was treated for various multiple traumas.

The police operation bore fruit thanks to the testimony of witnesses to the incident and the review of recordings from several mobile devices, which allowed the agents to identify those allegedly responsible, leading to their subsequent location and arrest. The five detainees, four of them minors, were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority for the adoption of the corresponding precautionary measures.