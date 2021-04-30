Five people were arrested in connection with the abduction in February of the dogs of Lady Gaga, in which an employee of the singer was injured by a gunshot on a Hollywood street, authorities reported this Thursday, April 29.

They are three young men aged 18, 19 and 27, who are accused of the theft of the dogs and the attempted murder of their walker, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutor, George Gascon, in a statement.

“It is a blatant crime committed on public roads that left a man seriously injured,” the prosecutor said to underline the seriousness of the crime.

Lady Gaga and her dogs. Photo Clarín Archive

The other two suspects are considered accomplices. Among them is a 50-year-old woman who returned the French bulldogs two days after the robbery. He said he found them on the street and contacted Lady Gaga’s relatives, who offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the return of their animals.

According to the police, this woman was in a relationship with the fifth suspect, the father of one of the three attackers, and was in charge of collecting the reward.

The opinion of the researchers

Investigators do not believe the alleged thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop diva, but were simply trying to obtain purebred dogs to resell.

Koji and Gustav, two French bulldogs, were kidnapped by at least two subjects on the night of February 24, despite resistance from Lady Gaga’s employee who was walking them. The attackers fled in a car with the two dogs, leaving the employee injured and bleeding on the sidewalk.

The singer and actress said she was “devastated” by the fact. AFP photo

A third of the singer’s dog ran off, but then came back looking for her walker.

French bulldogs are a sought-after species, which can sell for several thousand dollars.

“Devastated” and “beside herself”: This was Lady Gaga after learning that two of her three beloved French bulldogs had been abducted Wednesday night near their home in Hollywood, California.

Lady Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci’s wife in the film directed by Ridley SCott. Photo Ap ‘

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot, was busy describing the violence she suffered and her recovery after “being very close to death” in social media posts.

Ryan Fischer’s posts included photos taken from his hospital bed, where he said that there is still “a lot of healing to do,” but added that he looks forward to meeting the dogs.

Fischer was shot while walking with three Lady Gaga dogs one night on a street near the famous Sunset Boulevard. Video from a camera in a nearby house recorded Fischer’s screams saying “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!”, “Help!” And “I’m bleeding from the chest!”

POS