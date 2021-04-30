Five people were arrested in connection with the February abduction of Lady Gaga’s dogs, in which a singer’s employee was shot and wounded on a Hollywood street, authorities said Thursday.

They are three young men aged 18, 19 and 27, who are accused of the theft of the dogs and the attempted murder of their walker, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutor, George Gascon, in a statement. “It is a blatant crime committed on public roads that left a man seriously injured,” the prosecutor said to underline the seriousness of the crime.

The other two suspects are considered accomplices. Among them is a 50-year-old woman who returned the French bulldogs two days after the robbery. He said he found them on the street and contacted Lady Gaga’s relatives, who offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the return of their animals.

According to the police, this woman was in a relationship with the fifth suspect, the father of one of the three attackers, and was in charge of collecting the reward. Investigators do not believe the alleged thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop diva, but were simply trying to obtain purebred dogs to resell.

Koji and Gustav, two French bulldogs, were kidnapped by at least two subjects on the night of February 24, despite resistance from Lady Gaga’s employee who was walking them. The attackers fled in a car with the two dogs, leaving the employee injured and bleeding on the sidewalk. A third of the singer’s dog ran off, but then came back looking for her walker. French bulldogs are a sought-after species, which can sell for several thousand dollars.