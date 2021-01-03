More than 1,200 fines and five detainees after thirty-six hours of partying in the middle of the covid-19 epidemic. Thus ended the illegal New Year’s Eve “macrorave” held in Brittany (western France). About 2,500 people attended the clandestine party, which began on December 31 and ended today.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Twitter that a judicial investigation has been opened and promised that “the organizers will be identified and prosecuted” and that there will be harsh sanctions against them.

The authorities have so far imposed more than 1,200 fines on participants, either for possession and use of narcotics, for violating curfew rules or for not wearing a mask, according to the latest provisional balance sheet.

In addition to the fines imposed on the participants, the police seized a truck, sound equipment and generators used during this clandestine party, Darmanin said.

The clandestine techno party, called by social networks, took place in an abandoned hangar in Lieuron, a Breton town of 785 inhabitants. The assistants circumvented the curfew, in force in Brittany between eight in the afternoon and six in the morning, and the prohibition of meeting more than six people. These restrictions have been decreed throughout the country by the French Government to fight the coronavirus.

The gendarmes tried to interrupt the party on Thursday, but they gave up due to the violence of some of the participants, who threw stones and bottles at the forces of order. Three gendarmes were slightly injured and a gendarmerie vehicle burned.

The agents were ordered to withdraw and establish controls in the area to prevent the arrival of more people to the hangar where the party was taking place and to fine those who left. The “macrorave” ended today, at six in the morning, peacefully.

The French health authorities fear that this clandestine techno party could become a source of contagion of the covid-19 virus, since the attendees did not wear a mask or respect social distance while the spree lasted. Foreigners also participated in the party – Spanish, Italian, Belgian and English, according to some media – so the virus could spread beyond French borders.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Brittany has recommended to those attending this macro-party to isolate themselves for seven days and to immediately contact their doctor if they observe that they have symptoms of the disease.

“Organizing an event of this nature in the midst of the health crisis is a greater risk of spreading the epidemic,” Jean-Luc Chenut, president of the Departmental Council of Ille-et-Villaine, warned in statements to FranceInfo, who hopes that the organizers of the party “be accountable to justice.”

“Surpassed by the vaccination campaign, surpassed by the urban disturbances on the 31st, surpassed by a simple rave party: this government has no control of what happens in France,” lamented on Twitter the far-right Marine Le Pen, president of the party National Regrouping. The opposition leader denounced “the disturbing collapse of state authority.”