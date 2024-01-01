Several events in the first hours of 2024 have led to arrests, evacuations and transfers of injured people to hospital. In Bilbao, a riot during a New Year's Eve drinking party ended with five arrested and several people injured by knives and broken glass bottles, one of them in the neck. The events occurred at five in the morning in the Jardines de Albia area, as reported by the Ertzaintza. The victims were taken to the Basurto hospital and those involved in the fight, between 20 and 26 years old, will be brought to justice in the next few hours.

In Catalonia, the Mossos d'Esquadra have arrested 35 people during New Year's Eve – of which 12 have been for sexist violence, 11 for crimes against property and one for sexual assault – and more than fifty drivers have been reported. for testing positive in alcohol tests. In the Valencian Community there have been three brawls and a complaint of sexual assault, among other incidents, while in the Community of Madrid, the night has been “intense”, but there have been no “serious events”, according to an Emergency spokesperson. .

In Errenteria (Gipuzkoa) the fire caused by a pyrotechnic rocket forced the evacuation of residents of a 12-story building and the flames also forced the evacuation of a dozen people in a place in Mijas (Málaga) in the middle of the New Year's Eve celebration. In the case of the Gipuzkoa town, the events occurred just five minutes after midnight, when one of the rockets launched to welcome the new year entered one of the floors of a building located in the Sorgintzulo neighborhood. The fire spread to the upper floors and the property was evacuated. The neighbors were able to return to their homes around 2:15, with no injuries, although there was considerable material damage. “Despite the magnitude of the fire, no one has been injured. However, a family has lost everything,” wrote the mayor of Rentería, Aizpea Otaegi on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The councilor thanked the quick action of the emergency services and firefighters.

In Melilla, a local police officer was injured after a crew was stoned when they were supporting the work of firefighters in the face of the intentional burning of containers in the peripheral neighborhood of La Cañada de Hidum, according to what the Minister of Citizen Security, Daniel, said this Monday. Ventura (PP). In statements to the media, Ventura explained that during the last night of the year “a Local Police patrol that accompanied a fire extinguishing team to the area of ​​Vía Láctea Street was stoned by a group of subjects, which caused minor injuries to one of the police officers as a result of the breaking of one of the windows of the vehicle”, without being able to arrest any of the perpetrators of these attacks that occurred on the night that welcomed the new year.

In Mijas (Málaga), a fire in the Lomas del Flamenco area led to the preventive eviction of a dozen residents of several homes. The Andalusian forest fire extinguishing service, Infoca, considered the flames under control at 9:00 this Monday. The fire, whose causes are being investigated, was detected minutes after midnight, when 112 received the first notice alerting of the fire, according to a spokesperson for the emergency service. The coordinating center mobilized Infoca, which sent two groups of forest firefighters and a fire engine to the scene, and had the collaboration of firefighters from Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Marbella and the Provincial Consortium.

In Toledo, five young people were intoxicated inside a leisure establishment where a substance, probably pepper spray, was spread, according to Efe. Those affected are four boys and a girl between 21 and 25 years old. They were all taken to the city hospital in ambulances, with breathing problems and eye damage, but they have already been discharged.