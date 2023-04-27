Five gunmen dead left a shooting that this Wednesday afternoon was carried out by members of an armed group with agents of the Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat.

Through its social networks, the Spokesperson of the Zacatecas State Peacebuilding Table reported that the shooting between police and armed civilians took place in the Municipality of Generated Codina.

“There was an attack against members of the State Preventive Police; after this fact, five of the attackers were reduced,” they reported without specifying whether there were casualties or injured police officers.

After the shootout, police officers cordoned off the scene and “seized firearms and other indications”, they also implemented a police operation declaring “the situation under control”.

This confrontation is the fourth attack with bullets that in less than 72 hours is perpetrated against police elements of Zacatecas, highlighting that one of them killed two agents.

SEIZE WEAPONS AND TRUCK

It is worth mentioning that after today’s attack, from the Facebook account of the Spokesperson of the Zacatecas State Peace Construction Committee, a publication of the National Guard where it was made known firearms insurancewithout specifying that both facts were related. See also 'Far from Calvary': Lilly Téllez 'celebrates' AMLO's recovery with criticism of the health system