Argentina constantly demonstrates that it has high-level footballers, in all categories and competitions. Paris 2024 Olympic Games They serve as a kind of exhibition for young players who not only seek to stand out and be crowned wearing the Albiceleste shirt, but also to be able to show themselves to the world with a view to a possible transfer to the world’s biggest clubs.
In this list, we name five players from the Argentine squad who could make the jump to another team after this competition.
He currently plays for Lanús and is one of the indispensable players for Ruso Zielinski, however, he has been linked with other teams for some time. In this transfer market he was linked with FC Porto, Ajax and River Plate, although the grana will try to retain him, it seems that his future is with another team.
The footballer has been scoring goals quite frequently and this would help Atlético Madrid to take him into account more for the first team or, failing that, he could get a transfer to a team where he gets minutes as a starter.
The Argentinos Juniors striker was one of the top scorers of the Javier Mascherano cycle. In the pre-Olympic tournament he came on as a substitute and even scored, being decisive in many of them. He has been being scouted by several teams for some time and this competition could be a showcase for the footballer.
In the first match, he was one of the clearest and best performing players, being key in Argentina’s goal. He has a great style of play and despite having recently extended his contract with Fortín, it will serve as exposure for European clubs or one of the big teams in local football.
Although he is already in one of the biggest teams in Argentina, he is a player with all the conditions to play in any of the big clubs in Europe. Although Saudi Arabia has had a strong interest in recent days as the next destination for the midfielder, it is not ruled out that he could remain in Boca or emigrate to Europe.
