80% of Spaniards have decided to travel this year in summer, according to the National Observatory of Outbound Tourism (ObservaTUR). Some say that the year begins in September and not in January, and the return from vacation is the perfect excuse to start again and make a list of good resolutions. Practicing sports, eating healthy or looking after mental health are some of them. EL PAÍS explores the applications that can help to better cope with the routine and start with good habits, such as eating healthy after summer excesses, doing more exercise, organizing daily matters, and reducing stress and anxiety.

Healthy food

After the sun and long summer meals, it’s time to take care of yourself. With the application Yukaavailable for iOS and Android, allows users to see the quality of the food or cosmetic products used. The user scans the product’s barcode and will see its score out of 100. The product is also labelled with a colour (green, orange, red and yellow) depending on the additives it contains – colourings, preservatives or sweeteners – and the risk it poses to health. The platform rates the food as “excellent”, “good”, “mediocre” or “bad”, taking into account its nutritional balance based on calories, sugar, salt, saturated fats, proteins, fibre, fruits and vegetables. The application also suggests other alternatives for the scanned products.

More information

One idea is to scan the food before buying it in the supermarket and thus have prior information about it. It can be used for free, but there is also a paid version with a search engine, history, offline mode and preference alerts for 15 euros a year. It already has 50 million users and has analysed up to 5 million products.

Photo obtained from the Yuka app website Yuka

Congratulate the athletes

52% of Spaniards do not practice any sport, according to a study from the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) published in April of this year. Getting back into shape after the summer may seem expensive, but it is not impossible. The application Stravaavailable for iOS and Android, is a social network with a sports GPS tracking app where you can log your daily workouts. It includes up to 51 sports, including runningcycling, skiing, yoga or walking. Athletes can create their own routes, and it has a function Beacon (from English, beacon) that is used to share your location in real time with others to help in case of emergency.

This tool is also a way to create a community with other users, who support and motivate each other while exercising. There are already 100 million people who use it. Users of the application, instead of giving “likes” to the sports activities of others, give “kudos” to each other and congratulate each other for the effort made. Spain is the third market in Europe for Strava and the fifth in the world, as the co-founder of the application, Michael Horvath, explained to EL PAÍS last year. The free version is very complete, but it also has a paid version for 4.17 euros per month.

Screenshots from a Strava app user.

Sort the ideas

The application of TickTick It can be useful for recording daily to-do items, thus freeing up your mind and promoting productivity. Its interface is simple and easy. It allows you to record tasks, which can be further divided into subtasks or projects, you can create lists, schedule times and set reminders. It is also available for iOS and Android. It includes an intelligent analysis of the due date and time of a task: the application analyzes it and converts it into a reminder, as well as converting emails into tasks.

One of its special features is its timer called “pomodoro” (from the Italian for tomato) which suggests working in 25-minute intervals, without interruption or distractions, and adding 5-minute breaks. This method helps you complete tasks systematically and efficiently.

Avoid stress

Post-holiday depression causes disappointment, insomnia, tension and anxiety. One in three Spaniards suffers from it, according to a survey conducted by Adecco. With the application Headspaceavailable for iOS and Android, allows you to relax your mind and meditate through music or courses. It helps you concentrate and sleep better, and reduces anxiety and stress. A person who uses it can increase their happiness by 16% in 10 days, according to the application. It was created in 2010 by the British Andy Puddicombe who trained for 10 years as a Buddhist monk. In addition, Netflix has three interactive series about the application, which serve as an introduction to getting to know it better. The first 14 days are free and after that you have to pay 4.83 euros per month.

Another similar tool is Calma meditation, sleep, and mental wellness app. It contains audios that address topics such as stress, anxiety, insomnia, and depression. It has several free audios, but most of the features are with its subscription of 4.17 euros per month or 49.99 per year.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.