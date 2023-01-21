Is it really necessary to carry a wallet? The recent pandemic has made it clear that cash can be replaced by card payments in many cases. Little by little, credit cards are being engulfed by mobile phones, a device that is already like a second skin, and that can still take on more prominence.

In this sense, the telephone continues to be chosen as the preferred means of payment by more and more users. A) Yes, 37.5% habitually choose this device when making the payment, according to a study carried out by VISA, placing the mobile phone as the third form of payment, behind cards and cash. Payment is possibly the most visible form of mobile use as briefcase alternative. But there are many other features that are gaining more and more ground.

The mobile, the new credit card

Not so long ago, it would have seemed crazy to leave home without your credit or debit card, and replace it with your mobile; however, payment by telephone is gaining ground. What are your strengths? The aforementioned study confirms that almost half of those who pay by phone do so because of the speed of the process, followed by the simplicity of the payment, and finally, because the device allows better control of expenses.

Contrary to what may be assumed, mobile payment is safer than using a physical card. “The payment industry is experiencing a unique moment of development, marked by aspects that consumers and businesses demand such as immediacy, agility and, above all, security,” explains Eduardo Prieto, general director of Visa in EL PAíS. Spain; “That is why mobile phones have been gaining ground by leaps and bounds as a device for making payments and I am convinced that this trend will continue to consolidate.”

My Citizen Folder: a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ in your pocket

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation concluded at the end of 2022 an ambitious pilot test: bring to mobile phones, through an application, a large part of the procedures and certificates that, until now, were scattered. The testing phase is over and the application is now available My Citizen Folderin which, among other certificates, the user will have in his pocket official certificates of:

Census.

Studies and titles (university and non-university).

Certificate of registration.

Work life and social benefits.

Large family title.

Points on the driver’s license and next Vehicle Technical Inspection.

ID renewal.

This app brings together a large part of documents and certificates, showing a QR that, once read, leads to an official document in the cloud that guarantees its validity. The development, on the other hand, allows you to create an agenda with the different appointments or expirations and even request an appointment to renew your driver’s license or national identification document. Those who have an iPhone will also be able to add the certificates to Wallet, Apple’s official wallet.

Mobile driving license thanks to MiDGT

Not everyone knows this, but in Spain and for a long time, you can carry your driving license on your mobile and leave the physical one at home. The application MyDGT substitutes, de facto, the physical document whenever it is circulated in the national territory, and it includes both the circulation permit and the compulsory vehicle insurance, as well as the validity of the technical vehicle inspection (ITV) and its expiration .

With this application, the user will be notified of possible traffic penalties, which can be paid from the application, and will also be informed of the expiration dates of the driver’s license and the next technical inspection of vehicles.

Loyalty cards: all in one ‘app’

stockard is one of the pioneering applications that defended the possibility of eliminating physical cards and replacing them with virtual ones, at least with regard to loyalty cards. Virtually any points card, as long as the merchant uses a barcode reader to add points, will work perfectly on Stocard. The process of registering a new card is very simple, since this development has an extensive database of businesses that have a loyalty card.

Additionally, geolocation can be activated, so that the app will alert you to the proximity of any of the businesses with a loyalty card, as well as offers and promotions, if notifications are activated. It is completely free for the user, since the company invoices the companies that advertise through promotions.

Goodbye forever to receipts

Purchase receipts have become that much-needed inconvenience without which the buyer lacks all kinds of rights when making a claim. Accumulating them in the pants in the wallet can be a solution for a few days, but how to locate a purchase ticket from weeks ago in the face of a possible claim? The mobile is a perfect tool for this, since, using the camera, the user can immortalize the receipt for later consultation.

There are several applications that can come in handy for this task, and evernote It is one of the oldest and most popular on both mobile platforms. The idea is simple: scan the purchase receipts that are required, adding the corresponding annotation, always keeping in mind that this information should be useful to locate it in the future.

You can follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.