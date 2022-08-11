In Moscow, only 6% of flats and apartments are sold in new buildings up to nine floors high, which once dominated the urban landscape of Russian cities. This was reported to Izvestia on Thursday, August 11, by analysts at SMU-6 Investments.

Housing in low- and mid-rise buildings can now be purchased mainly in the elite segment of the market, which accounts for 37% of projects with buildings up to nine floors. At the same time, five- and nine-story buildings are usually more expensive than taller new buildings.

In “old” Moscow, developers are implementing 91 projects, which include new buildings no higher than nine floors, which is 25% of the total number of projects (there are 358 in total). It is noteworthy that low- and mid-rise new buildings up to nine floors are designed mainly in elite complexes. Such projects (elite with nine-story buildings) in Moscow account for 34 or 37% of the total number of projects with new buildings up to 9 floors.

By a wide margin, business and premium class follow, in which there are 16 projects of new buildings up to 9 floors each (18% of the total number of projects with buildings of this height). In the economy class, there are 15 such complexes (17%), and the minimum choice of new buildings up to 9 floors from potential buyers of comfort class housing is ten projects (11%).

In total, in new buildings up to 9 floors in the capital market, developers sell 2.8 thousand apartments and suites, which is 6% of the total new housing market in old Moscow (43 thousand units). Basically, they can be purchased in nine-story (883 rooms) and five-story buildings (670 apartments and suites). In two-story new buildings, only 17 separate premises are for sale, in four-story buildings – 225, in six-story buildings – 434, in seven-story buildings – 269, and in eight-story buildings – 272.

“Cost optimization is pushing developers to increase the number of floors, so it is now very difficult to find a relatively low-rise residential complex in an affordable price segment,” said Alexei Perlin, CEO of the development company SMU-6 Investments.

Earlier, on August 9, analysts at Avito Nedvizhimost calculated in which cities they reacted more actively to the application to reduce preferential mortgages to 7%. Of the 15 cities participating in the study, demand has grown in 11, Izvestia learned.

On August 4, it became known that the demand for new buildings is actively recovering after the spring fall, violating forecasts of its stagnation. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the federal company “Etazhi”.