Aboard the official Gulfstream 5 aircraft, five US nationals landed at a military airport in Washington DC, where they were received by their families and friends after being released by Iranian authorities, as a result of a hostage exchange between Iran and the United States. Meanwhile, two of the five Iranian prisoners released by the US arrived in Tehran.

With waving flags and shouts of “freedom!”, this is how Siamak Namazi, 51, was welcomed; Emad Sharqui, 59 years old; Morad Tahbaz, 67, and two others whose identities were not revealed to the public.

The five released are the result of six months of arduous negotiations between Iranian and American delegates, which resulted in the exchange of prisoners between both nations, in addition to the release of more than $6 billion in Iranian assets that were held in financial institutions in South Korea.

“The nightmare is finally over (…) We haven’t had this moment for more than eight years,” said Babak, Siamak Namazi’s brother, while hugging his relative along with their father, Baquer.

For his part, US President Joe Biden released a statement after the arrival of the freed citizens to US soil, in which he welcomed the arrival of the five “innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran.”

Today, five innocent Americans who were imprinted in Iran are back on American soil and in the arms of their loved ones. Welcome home. I remain unflinching in my efforts to bring home every American held hostage or wrongfully detained. pic.twitter.com/Et2TNPQjMm —President Biden (@POTUS) September 19, 2023



The former prisoners who landed in the United States on September 19 had been accused by the Iranian authorities of espionage charges, for which they were sentenced to ten years in prison between 2015 and 2018.

Ebrahim Raisi celebrates the exchange before the UN

Meanwhile, two of the five former Iranian prisoners arrived on Iranian soil, since the other three decided not to travel to Iran.

From the United Nations headquarters in New York, the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, welcomed the result of the negotiations with Washington, ensuring that the rapprochement between both nations can “help build trust.”

Iran, in addition to receiving in exchange the release of five Iranian nationals by the US authorities, will also have under its authority the more than 6 billion dollars that South Korea had not paid to the Islamic Republic after the US sanctions against Iran will come into force in 2019.

According to Washington, the millionaire amount will be reserved in accounts within Qatar, funds that can only be used for humanitarian issues such as purchasing food, medicine or medical equipment.

From Tehran they assure that the Raisi Government will have full disposal of the frozen assets once they are received in Qatar.

With Reuters and AP