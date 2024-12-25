A Dutch court has imposed sentences of up to six months in prison to the first men tried for the Amsterdam riots during the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 7th.

More than a month after the city was hit by what authorities described as “a toxic cocktail” of vandalism, anti-Semitism and anger over the war in Gaza, a court has found five men guiltyAjax fans, for different crimes, from beating Maccabi fans to inciting violence through social networks.

The prosecutor pointed out that The events had “little to do with football”but added that “in this case, there was no evidence of terrorist intent and the violence was not motivated by anti-Semitic sentiments,” later adding that “the violence was influenced by the situation in Gaza, not by anti-Semitism”.

The first five defendants, whose ages range from 19 to 32, (another six suspects will appear in court in the future) were accused of public violence, robbery and assault. The longest sentence, six months in prison, was imposed on a man accused of kicking one person and hitting several others.





Another man was sentenced to a month in prison for attacking fans and violently tearing a Maccabi scarf off one of them, while a 19-year-old was sentenced to 100 hours of community service for throwing rocks at police and using anti-Semitic terms on social media.