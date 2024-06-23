Governor Razvozhaev announced the destruction of five air targets over Sevastopol

Five air targets were destroyed over the Black Sea in Sevastopol. The governor of the Russian city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, fragments of downed missiles fell in the coastal zone. As a result, 22 people were injured.

In addition, fires were recorded in the forest near the Lazur boarding house. On the territory of one of the TSN, a residential building caught fire due to a rocket fall.

It is noted that one adult and two-year-old child injured in the attack could not be saved.

