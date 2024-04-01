Five aid workers killed while delivering food aid in Israeli airstrike

Five aid workers from the food aid organization World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah. The authorities in Gaza have reported this. World Central Kitchen founder José Andres has the victims on X confirmed. “The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing. It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers and stop using food as a weapon,” he wrote.

The aid workers are said to have had Polish, British and Australian nationalities, among others. According to images verified by US media were wearing recognizable clothing at the time of the attack, which took place during a delivery of food aid to the starving people of Gaza.

The Israeli military says it has launched an investigation into the attack. The Australian government, among others, says it wants more clarification about the attack. World Central Kitchen is one of the few active aid organizations in Gaza, trying to feed hundreds of thousands of residents of the war-torn area. The organization has also carried out similar relief efforts in the past in Haiti, Puerto Rico, Ukraine and Venezuela.