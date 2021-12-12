In New Moscow, five citizens from African countries were suspected of having a coronavirus caused by the new Omicron strain. On December 12, citing a source familiar with the situation, reports REN TV…

According to the channel’s interlocutor, one of the foreigners recently returned to Russia from Africa and lived in the village of Golokhvastovo (TiNAO) with a company of compatriots. So, because of the suspicions that Africans have COVID-19, an ambulance was called at the address where they were staying.

According to the source, the doctors who arrived at the scene took five people and took them to the observatory. Currently, all of them are under constant medical supervision.

Earlier, on December 6, it was reported that two passengers who arrived in the Russian Federation from South Africa were diagnosed with the Omicron strain. Three days later, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that citizens who arrived from South Africa with the “Omicron” strain of COVID suffer the disease in a mild form.

Later, on December 10, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the center’s specialists had isolated a sample of Omicron from the organisms of two infected Russians.

On the same day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree completely banning entry to Russia from nine African countries and Hong Kong due to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the emergence of a new Omicron strain.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 strain found in southern Africa with the Greek letter omicron. The WHO statement also said that this variant of the coronavirus has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern.

