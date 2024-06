Baza: 5 aerial bombs were found in the Belgorod region in two days, including FAB-3000

Five aerial bombs were found in the Belgorod region in two days. About it told Baza edition on Telegram.

According to him, on Friday morning, June 28, a FAB-1500 aerial bomb was discovered near the village of Krutoy Log. After some time, a FAB-500 bomb was found near a populated area.