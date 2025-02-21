Five adjustments you can do on WhatsApp to improve your privacy when using the messaging application

With the arrival of the applications and the great accessibility of the network, many of the day -to -day gestures are administered with a mobile: work, bank and administrative efforts, public transport tickets, schedule consultations and of course, chatting for WhatsApp . This messaging app offers a lot of information about the states and connection times. If you need to strengthen your online privacy, you may be interested in these five settings that you can configure on WhatsApp.

When using the application, all your steps are registered and there are visible data for any user who may have kept your personal number on your contact agenda: your profile picture, the last time you have connected, if you are at that precise moment inside From the app and even if you have read the messages are some of the WhatsApp functions that can put the intimacy of users in check. If you do not correctly adjust your privacy settings, you could be exposing too much information without knowing it.

Messaging applications have become endless messages and not stop writing. This added to the fact that it is very complicated not to be with the mobile phone in your hand the large part of the day, it can cause conflicts in the most personal field if you have forgotten to answer a message or you have simply done it a little later of the usual.

Have you ever seen yourself in any of the following situations?: “You left me in seen” or “You are online and do not answer me.” If the answer is yes, these tricks can easily avoid them just by modifying some options in WhatsApp settings to shield your data.





Who can see my personal data

The predetermined WhatsApp configuration allows anyone who has your number to see your profile picture, your last connection and even your status information. To reduce the number of people and control who can see this data, you can change it in just a few seconds.

First, open the application and you will see three points in vertical in the upper right corner. Touch that part of the screen and go to settings.

Here you will see information such as your profile photo, your username and the state. Right now, if you have not changed the default configuration, all this information is visible without any restriction. Select the second option, which is privacy. As you can see, within this section it also allows you to manage blocked contacts.

In the ‘Profile photo’, ‘Info,’ and ‘State’ section, decides who can see this information. The different options in the three categories are all, everyone who has your number can see this data; My contacts, only the people you have saved can access your information; My contacts, except …, with this option you can exclude someone in specific or nobody.

Repeat this process for the visibility of your profile, information and status photo. In this way, only authorized people will have access to this personal information.

Remove the last connection time and ‘online’

This type of information related to the states and connection times is available from the beginning of the application. The WhatsApp default option is “My contacts”, which will only allow the people of your agenda to know if you are connected at that precise moment or see the time you connected for the last time. To change it, the process is quite similar to the previous one.

Open WhatsApp and go to the three points in the upper right corner. Select adjustments.

Get in privacy and the first option you will find will be time for the last time and online.

The options are the same: all, my contacts, my contacts, except … or no one. If you want greater privacy, mark this last option. However, you should keep in mind that if you choose that no one can see both the time of last connection as if you are online, you can not have this information from any user.

Goodbye to reading confirmations

Reading confirmations or the famous double Check Azul are one of the adjustments that most expose the user’s privacy. If you have this option activated, you can not know if you have read the message but the exact time you have opened the chat. By eliminating confirmations, you will not know if other people have read your messages or when. However, this cannot be modified in group chats. Even if you take off the Ticks Blue, when you read a message in some group, the rest of the participating members can also know if you have read it. These are the steps to configure it:

Select adjustments and then privacy.

Once inside, it is as simple how marking reading confirmations and will automatically be eliminated. If you wanted to reverse this step, you simply have to repeat it. Select Reading Confirmations again.

Activate two steps verification

The two -step authentication is to identify in your user account using, as its name indicates, two steps instead of one. Acting this option is an extra security layer to your WhatsApp account because it can avoid hacking of it. With only these simple steps, make sure that only you can access your profile:

Select adjustments and go to the first option that is account.

Choose two steps verification and click. The application will ask you to determine a six -digit code.

When you enter it, you must also choose a recovery email if you forget the pin.

At the end of the verification, WhatsApp will ask you for this code every time you want to log in.

Control who can add you to a group

Anyone who has your number can add to a group chat without your authorization. With this option there is the possibility of restricting who can do it and thus avoid spam, unwanted groups or strangers. Remember that there is always the option to block contacts.