They had tried to seize a funeral post at the Quai Branly Museum and will be tried on Wednesday September 30: five activists who denounce the “looting of Africa” ​​intend to make their trial a platform to defend the return of the works taken during colonization.

Arrested on June 12 in the Parisian museum, the five defendants are prosecuted before the criminal court for “attempted theft in assembly of a classified movable object” and risk up to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of 150,000 euros.

However, nothing to frighten their leader, the Congolese activist Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza, who continued his outbursts. On July 30, he was arrested in Marseilles after having seized, alone, an ivory object at the Museum of African, Oceanic and Amerindian arts. On September 10, with three acolytes, this time he tried to take a sculpture from the Congo to the Afrika Museum in Berg en Dal (Netherlands), where he was arrested, then released after eight hours in police custody. .

“We had to approach the trial (in Paris) with a fighting spirit, even if it is risky”, Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza told AFP. “We had no intention of stealing this work, but we will continue until the injustice of the plundering of Africa is repaired.”

Each time, the 41-year-old Pan-African activist films and then publishes online a video of his actions. A “direct diplomacy” whose objective is to stir up social networks as much as possible. On that of the Quai Branly, we see him unsealing a 19th century Bari (Chad or Sudan) funeral post and carrying it down the corridors. He then screams: “We’re taking them home.”

Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza was born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC) and, according to his own words, makes a living from selling electronic items online. He divides his time between Champigny-sur-Marne, in the Parisian suburbs, and Lomé in Togo. Wearing a black beret in tribute to the American Black Panthers, the map of Africa as a pendant, the activist claims to have been put “in the dungeon” after the 2011 presidential election in the DRC where he would have been close to death.

With the Unity, Dignity and Courage (UDC) movement that he founded in 2014, he campaigns for the restitution of works, against the CFA franc, or even “ill-gotten gains”. The activist claims “over 700,000 members” scattered in Europe and Africa, but his Facebook account has just under 30,000 subscribers. In addition to his assaults, he filed a complaint on June 30 for “theft and concealment” against the French State, which had “strongly condemned” his actions through his then Minister of Culture, Frank Riester.

The Quai Branly museum, which has a very large collection of early African arts, has become a civil party, its president Emmanuel Kasarhérou told AFP. “The question of refunds” deserved “a serious debate” which “does not adapt well to media blows”, did he declare. The museum is committed “to document the provenance and origin of its collections”, he added, “and on the basis of this work, we can move forward”.

At the instigation of Emmanuel Macron, France committed to definitively return in the coming months 26 objects looted by French colonial troops in 1892 in Benin, and in 2019 it handed over to Senegal a saber steeped in history. These decisions follow the report of two academics, commissioned by the executive in 2018, which listed some 90,000 African works in French museums and laid the groundwork for a restitution. Rather, he advocated “circulation” works, which have not always been looted or stolen, but has rekindled a controversial debate.

“Macron recognizes the looting but it is he who decides the quantity of works returned and whether there should be transfer of ownership or not, it is an insult to us”, protests Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza.

“Other than to entertain the gallery, what’s the point of this kind of action? What are they going to do with these works if they take them away?”, told AFP the director of the Museums program at the Beninese National Agency for the Promotion of Heritage and Tourism Development (ANPT), Alain Godonou. “The discussions between France and Benin are progressing very well”, adds this former Unesco official. “We are putting everything in place to accommodate these works – several museums are being rehabilitated – and that is what matters if we are to be credible. “