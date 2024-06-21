Passengers rioted on a Volotea flight from Rome Fiumicino to Olbia, with take-off scheduled for 6.55pm, but which only left at 10pm, with some who preferred to get off the plane after being left without air conditioning. “After having done a very long pre-boarding, we were locked in the bus for more than 20 minutes because the plane wasn’t ready – a witness told Adnkronos – Once we got on they told us that it had a small problem with the air conditioning , but that in a few minutes we would leave for Olbia”.

“Suddenly – he reported – and it was already very hot in the plane, there was a blackout and for this reason we were more or less between 10 and 12 minutes, maybe 15 without air conditioning, in the dark with only the lights security, with the situation slowly giving way to panic And there I found myself trying to reassure everyone because if we had all gotten up in a hurry to go towards the exit since only the front door was open we would have been killed. really bad.”

“About a third of the passengers got off and then got back on, in the end the power came back on and those who had got off in the apron below got back on except for three who didn’t mind leaving”, said the witness shortly before take-off.