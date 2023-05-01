At the moment it has not yet been possible to establish who the woman found dead this morning on the shoreline of Passoscuro beach, on the northern coast of Fiumicino is: 40-45 years old, Caucasian, she was seen this morning around 7.45 by a passerby who alerted law enforcement.

The soldiers of the Rome Port Authority and the 118 health workers were on site. According to an initial reconstruction, the body would have recent traces of presence in the water. An autopsy has been arranged: the coroner will ascertain the cause of death.

Reconnaissance by sea is underway in search of any personal belongings of the victim, who was found without documents. She was wearing a blouse, leggings and a windbreaker.