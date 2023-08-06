Fiumicino, 85 kilos of cocaine found near the airport: the 15 million euro treasure was hidden underground

A haul of 15 million euros. It is the one discovered by the agents of the flying squad a short distance from Fiumicino airport, where some drug traffickers had hidden 85 kilos of cocaine underground.

The discovery took place in an almost causal way, according to reports from La Repubblica: the agents were in fact following the GPS signal of a car used in the past to transport drugs. For several hours, the car had stopped right in the vicinity of that land, considered of no interest.

Suspicious, the policemen went to check on the spot and noticed the earth had collapsed in some parts. After digging for a few meters, the load of cocaine emerged: 85 kilos, with a wholesale value of 3 million euros and 15 million if sold retail. The final recipients of the cargo are still unknown.