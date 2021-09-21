Jannet Lopez Ponce

Mexico City / 20.09.2021

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) blocked the bank accounts of 186 members of 19 criminal groups that operated in Jalisco and the State of Mexico, and who are identified as the main generators of violence in these entities.

Through his Twitter account, the head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto, announced that This blockade was agreed in the federal security cabinet in coordination with the states.

“Within the framework of the actions agreed upon in the security cabinet, the FIU today blocked the accounts of 186 individuals identified as generators of violence by criminal organizations in Jalisco and the State of Mexico.”

Through a statement, the FIU detailed that in the case of Jalisco, It involves 57 people linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, Los Cuinis, the Nueva Plaza, the Pacific cartel, Los Matazetas and the Juárez cartel.

While in the blockade of the State of Mexico, There are 129 people related to the Tláhuac cartels, from the Gulf, New Empire; cells of Los Beltrán Leyva, the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, Guerreros Unidos, the Michoacan Family, the New Company and / or the Devil’s cartel, the New Family, Unión Tepito, the Knights Templar, Los Cano and / or Los Palma, Los Peñafiel , Los Popoca and / or Los Mutiladores.

They remembered that the blockades of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel are added to the accounts of 1,478 people happened in June 2020 as part of the “Agave Azul” operation.

In the statement, The FIU highlighted that the use of financial intelligence is one of the pillars of the Mexican government’s security strategy to fight organized crime from the weakening of its economic capacity.

Therefore, the blocking of the bank accounts of these 186 people was “derived from the coordinated work between the different institutions that make up the security cabinet with the state attorneys general and public security ministries for the exchange of information”.

