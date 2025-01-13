The International Tourism Fair (Fitur) returns this year to Ifema in what will be its 45th edition. From January 22 to 26, a very large representation of the world tourism sector will meet at the Madrid fairgrounds, which will have Brazil as a guest country after Mexico resigns from occupying this role. The numbers of this international reference event have grown in all areas: there are 9,500 participating companies that come from 156 countries and will be established in 884 exhibitors who hope to reach a potential audience of 250,000 people, of which 150,000 are professionals. These numbers will translate into an economic impact in the region of 440 million euros during the days that the exhibition lasts, according to the organization’s figures.

At a time when the tourism sector is reviled in some parts of the world, one of the strategic challenges that Fitur has set is “underscore the pride of belonging” to a sector that accounts for 12% of Spain’s GDP and employs 12 million people, according to the figures provided by Rosario Sánchez, Secretary of State for Tourism, this Monday at the presentation of the fair.

Mariano de Paco, regional Minister of Culture, has assured in this same forum that this sector is “on the rise”, it is “strong” and “strategic” in the region. “Madrid is experiencing the best tourist moment in its history,” said de Paco, who noted that the regional government will continue to bet “decisively” in this area. “There is no need for tourist taxes or contempt (…) public administrations have the responsibility of facilitating its growth in peace,” said De Paco.

“In Madrid we want tourism and tourism loves Madrid”stated Almudena Maíllo, head of the Tourism delegate area of ​​the Madrid City Council, who has alluded to the “source of wealth” represented by the arrival of visitors to the capital, which in recent years has reinforced its attractiveness among international travelers.

Claiming the value of tourism in today’s society is not the only challenge that Fitur wants to address in 2025: it also wants to highlight the “transformative role” of tourism and delve into the commitment to future development. In this sense, it is intended to influence two key aspects: “sustainability and innovation”. “Fitur is the great event of the tourism industry, the event in which the most professionals participate,” highlighted José Vicente de los Mozos, president of the executive committee of Ifema.

“We are full,” said the director of the fair, who has underlined the world leadership of this fair, which will occupy nine Ifema pavilions and There are already plans to expand to a tenth in 2026. Fitur’s role each year is key, because it is the first sector fair held each year and that allows it to set the trends that will mark the year.