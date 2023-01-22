Madrid Spain.- Latin American countries have created a tourist policeto stop give security and peace of mind to travelers, reported during the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2023.

Although there are no armed conflicts in Latin America, there are regions and countries marked by insecurity, as well as high murder and kidnapping rates.

Unfortunately it is also about countries that have many attractions and tourist activities to offer; hence Millions of people visit them every year.

For this reason, in order not to stop tourist activities and provide security to travelers, many countries in the region have developed specialized police forces, that are in tourist spots such as beaches, old towns, museums or archaeological ruins.

Such is the case of Uruguaya country that exhibited at FITUR 2023 that have operations for the reception of cruise ships.

“Up to four boats arrive per day, many thousands of tourists come down together, there are special operations where they disembark and spend,” explained the Uruguayan tourism minister, Tabaré Viera.

For his part, Dominican Republic He pointed out that he has a tourist police force with 1,800 agents and they are “reforming and strengthening” it; likewise, declared the Dominican minister of the branch, David Collado, will ally with tourist police from more developed countries to train in this regard.

In addition, they are renovating the beaches “putting internet and lighting” so that the tourist “feels confident and the Dominican can enjoy.” “We have taken being a safe destination very seriously,” he concludes.

Paraguayan is not far behind, since it has 340 agents prepared to provide security to tourists, who during 2022 had a rebound in international visitor arrivals of more than one and a half million.

Ecuador, guest country for the next edition of FITUR, pointed out that they have 300 agents to protect visitors.

Safety in Mexico

Mexico is one of the most striking countries in the region due to the high rates of violence it registers; Despite this, some of his entities have already implemented a tourist police for the reception of travelers.

For example, they highlight Yucatan as the safest destination in Mexico and one of the safest in the world” and in Guerrero, assures its secretary of tourism, Iván Ruiz, “there have been no problems in tourist areas.”

Meanwhile he Secretary of Tourism of NayaritJuan Enrique Suárez, stresses that his “is the first State in perception of security” and “the second safest in Mexico” behind Yucatán.

“We have surveillance cameras with trained tourist police where we must go without anything happening,” he explains.

(With information from EFE)