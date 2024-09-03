EU Appointments, Fitto in Pole Position as Head of European Economy. The Background

Prime Minister Giorgia Melons has made his choice, Italy’s official candidate for European Commissioner is the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Dense. But for the Prime Minister, as is known, that role is not enough. The objective is to obtain an executive vice-presidency. The newly re-elected President of the Commission of der Leyen he is currently reflecting on these nominations and – according to what the German newspaper Die Welt has learned, citing European diplomatic sources and those within the Commission – the choice on EU responsible For the economy it would have fallen right on Dense. According to Die Welt, the Italian minister should therefore become the executive vice-president of the European Commission with delegation to the economy and the PNRRThe newspaper adds that the French candidate Thierry Bretonthe current Commissioner for the Internal Market, should have in the new von der Leyen Commission the Executive Vice-Presidency responsible for Industry and strategic autonomy. An executive vice-presidency for the current Minister for European Affairs is the objective declared by the Italian government.

According to Die Welt, von der Leyen, re-elected in July, will appoint the Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis (Enlargement and reconstruction of Ukraine) and the Spanish Teresa Ribera Rodriguez (Transition) as other executive vice-presidents. The German media adds that the new European Commissioner for Energy will be the Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela. But von Der Leyen also wants to assign a defense delegationfollowing the war in Ukraineand one to the Mediterraneandedicated to the migratory flows and cooperation with North Africa and the Middle East. Then a specific delegation on housing is being evaluated, to promote more accessible and sustainable housing, and one on digitalisation, focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.