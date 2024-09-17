Von der Leyen presents the new EU Commission. Here is the team
Ursula von der Leyen deploys its team of commissioners. “Today I will present my team for the next five years. A team of competent and motivated women and men, ready to work together. For a stronger Union. For a safer Europe. For a more competitive Europe”, said the President of the European Commission at the press conference in Strasbourg. “We have a linear structure, more interconnected and interactive”.
Von der Leyen: 11 women commissioners
The college will be composed of 40 percent women. Six executive vice-presidencies for women and two for men.
Five new wallets
According to parliamentary sources, there are five new portfolios that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is proposing for the new EU executive. The proposal includes the commissioners for Mediterraneanat the Defense and Securityto the Trade and to the Economic security.
A single wallet will include Energy and Housing Policies and another will focus on Tax, Climate And Green Growth.
Commission, six executive vice-presidents. Ribera the first
The new European Commission will have six executive vice-presidents, four women and two men. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning at a press conference. The Spanish Teresa Ribera She will be the first executive vice president and will be responsible for “a clean, just and competitive transition”.
The Finnish one Henna Virkkunen will be responsible for digital sovereignty, security and democracy. The French Stephane Sejourné will be responsible for prosperity and industrial strategy. Estonian Kaya Kallasas already announced, will be the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The Romanian Roxana Minzatu will have the delegation to people, skills and preparation. Raffaele Fitto will be responsible for cohesion and reforms.
Von der Leyen: “Fitto’s role reflects Italy’s importance”
“Italy is an important and founding country of the EU and this must be reflected in the composition of the College”, declared the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press conference.
“The European Parliament has 14 vice-presidents, including two from the ECR. And I based myself on this for the composition of the College, which reflects the importance of Italy”, she added regarding the executive vice-presidency entrusted to Raffaele Fitto.
The list of commissioners
Magnus Brunner (Austria): Home Affairs and Migration
Hadja Lahbib (Belgium): Preparedness, crisis management, equality
Ekaterina Zakharieva (Bulgaria): Start-ups, Research and Innovation
Dubravka Shuica (Croatia): Mediterranean Costas Kadis (Cyprus): Fisheries and oceans
Jozef Sikela (Czech Republic): International Partnerships
Dan Jorgensen (Denmark): Energy and housing
Apostle Tzitzikostas (Greece): Sustainable transport and tourism
Oliver Varhelyi (Hungary): Animal health and welfare
Michael McGrath (Ireland): Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law
Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia): Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification
Andrius Kubilius (Lithuania): Defense and Space
Christophe Hansen (Luxembourg): Agriculture and food
Glenn Micallef (Malta): Intergenerational equity, youth, culture and sport
Wopke Hoekstra (Netherlands): Climate, clean growth and net-zero targets
Peter Serafin (Poland): Budget, anti-fraud, public administration
Maria Luis Albuquerque (Portugal): Financial services
Roxana Mînzatu (Romania): People, skills and preparation
Maroš Šefcovic (Slovakia): Trade and economic security, interinstitutional relations and transparency
Martha Kos (Slovenia): Enlargement
Jessika Roswall (Sweden): Environment, water resilience and competitive circular economy
#Fitto #vicepresident #Italy #returns #center #Von #der #Leyen #presents #Commission #names
Leave a Reply