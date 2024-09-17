Von der Leyen presents the new EU Commission. Here is the team

Ursula von der Leyen deploys its team of commissioners. “Today I will present my team for the next five years. A team of competent and motivated women and men, ready to work together. For a stronger Union. For a safer Europe. For a more competitive Europe”, said the President of the European Commission at the press conference in Strasbourg. “We have a linear structure, more interconnected and interactive”.

Von der Leyen: 11 women commissioners

The college will be composed of 40 percent women. Six executive vice-presidencies for women and two for men.

Five new wallets

According to parliamentary sources, there are five new portfolios that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is proposing for the new EU executive. The proposal includes the commissioners for Mediterraneanat the Defense and Securityto the Trade and to the Economic security.

A single wallet will include Energy and Housing Policies and another will focus on Tax, Climate And Green Growth.

Commission, six executive vice-presidents. Ribera the first

The new European Commission will have six executive vice-presidents, four women and two men. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning at a press conference. The Spanish Teresa Ribera She will be the first executive vice president and will be responsible for “a clean, just and competitive transition”.

The Finnish one Henna Virkkunen will be responsible for digital sovereignty, security and democracy. The French Stephane Sejourné will be responsible for prosperity and industrial strategy. Estonian Kaya Kallasas already announced, will be the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The Romanian Roxana Minzatu will have the delegation to people, skills and preparation. Raffaele Fitto will be responsible for cohesion and reforms.

Von der Leyen: “Fitto’s role reflects Italy’s importance”

“Italy is an important and founding country of the EU and this must be reflected in the composition of the College”, declared the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press conference.

“The European Parliament has 14 vice-presidents, including two from the ECR. And I based myself on this for the composition of the College, which reflects the importance of Italy”, she added regarding the executive vice-presidency entrusted to Raffaele Fitto.

The list of commissioners

Magnus Brunner (Austria): Home Affairs and Migration

Hadja Lahbib (Belgium): Preparedness, crisis management, equality

Ekaterina Zakharieva (Bulgaria): Start-ups, Research and Innovation

Dubravka Shuica (Croatia): Mediterranean Costas Kadis (Cyprus): Fisheries and oceans

Jozef Sikela (Czech Republic): International Partnerships

Dan Jorgensen (Denmark): Energy and housing

Apostle Tzitzikostas (Greece): Sustainable transport and tourism

Oliver Varhelyi (Hungary): Animal health and welfare

Michael McGrath (Ireland): Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law

Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia): Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification

Andrius Kubilius (Lithuania): Defense and Space

Christophe Hansen (Luxembourg): Agriculture and food

Glenn Micallef (Malta): Intergenerational equity, youth, culture and sport

Wopke Hoekstra (Netherlands): Climate, clean growth and net-zero targets

Peter Serafin (Poland): Budget, anti-fraud, public administration

Maria Luis Albuquerque (Portugal): Financial services

Roxana Mînzatu (Romania): People, skills and preparation

Maroš Šefcovic (Slovakia): Trade and economic security, interinstitutional relations and transparency

Martha Kos (Slovenia): Enlargement

Jessika Roswall (Sweden): Environment, water resilience and competitive circular economy