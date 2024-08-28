EU Appointments, the Name is Fitto. But von der Leyen Must Be Convinced on the Executive Vice-Presidency

Georgia Melons met Raffaele Dense at the Palace Chiginot a simple interview but a real summit lasting three hours to study the best strategy to bring the exponent of FdInot only to get the role of European Commissionerthere are no more doubts about his nomination. But above all to convince of der Leyen to entrust him with the Executive Vice-Presidency. This second point is more complicated, because the same chair is also of interest to France, Spain and Poland. This is a battle – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that Palazzo Chigi does not want to lose, because that role would allow Meloni to shout victory and silence all those who, from the opposition and beyond, believe a mistake not to have voted for von der Leyen.

After the formal passage in the Council of Ministers on Friday – when he will announce that he has chosen Dense and will explain that the minister should have the delegations to the budget, cohesion and the PNRR of the Member States – the Prime Minister – continues Il Corriere – will insist again and will try to convince von der Leyen that not giving her the vote for the encore cannot and must not penalise Italy. With Fitto, the Prime Minister would have weighed the various hypotheses on who could replace him in government and assessed the opportunity to keep the delegations for EU Affairs, the PNRR, the South and Cohesion on an interim basis, for postpone adjustments to the team as much as possible which risk agitating the majority.

The Prime Minister feels the need to bring the majority back togetherso much so that the September 4th will speak to the national executive of FdI. At the summit on Friday he will admonish the leaders of Lega and Forza Italia, will call for unity, will say “enough with the polemics, diktats, internal clashes and proposals that are not in the program”, such as the ius scholae or quota 41. The priority for her I am the maneuverwhich worries her, and the Regional.