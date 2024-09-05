Fitto in pole position as EU vice-president, but Macronians try to make von der Leyen change her mind

von der Leyen is in a hurry to close the issue of the nominations of the new European Commissioners, the newly re-elected President of the Commission he intends to present his team next wednesday. In these days the meetings and negotiations for the prestigious positions to be assigned are continuous. But the nomination of Raffaele Dense as executive vice-president of the European Commission – reports La Repubblica – splits the Ursula majority. And complicates the plans of von der Leyen who intends to reward the current government minister Melons for European Affairs, also with delegations economic of weight. However, if the EPP, through the group leader Manfred Weberhas leaked that he agrees with this nomination, the liberals of Renew instead they don’t think so and express “concern over the appointment of Raffaele Fitto“.

The Liberals’ Discontent risk having consequencesAccording to Renew, this would be too important an assignment for a ECR exponenttraining that Renew considers in opposition and anti-EU. Hence the skepticism of the group dominated by Macron: the idea is that the main dossiers should remain in the hands of the groups that are part of the new Ursula majority. Von der Leyen also met the leaders of the group of Greens EU and the President of the Socialists EU Iratze García Perez. The obstacle of the macronians could cost the prestigious seat to Denseeven if Meloni continues to work to ensure that the minister’s nomination as European Commissioner is enriched with an executive vice-presidency, von der Leyen seems convinced in assigning him the economybut the game is not over and Macron’s supporters could ruin the ambitious plan of the Prime Minister Meloni for Italy.