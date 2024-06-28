Fitto Commissioner at the European Parliament? Lucaselli in pole position for his place

The future of the most important dossier of the Meloni government on national development could remain in Apulian hands. As the Southern Italy Gazetteif the minister Raffaele Fitto will be nominated by Palazzo Chigi as the new commissioner or vice president in the European Union government led by Ursula von der Leyenthe important responsibilities managed by the politician originally from Maglie, namely South, European Affairs and in particular the Pnrrcould be transferred to an undersecretary.

One of the options considered by the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is to name the tarantina Ylenia Lucasellicurrently parliamentarian and president of the Budget Commission and expert in economic and public finance issues for Brothers of Italy.

The possible transfer of Dense from Rome to Brussels is seen by many as a step that could strengthen ties between the EU and Italy, given its long experience with the PPEthe President of the Commission of der Leyen and the outgoing president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.