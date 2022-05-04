In the space of a season, Formula 1 seems to have passed from the Mercedes-Red Bull duel to the challenge between the Milton Keynes team, which has Max Verstappen as the reigning world champion, and the Ferrari. This is thanks to the new technical regulation, perfectly right by the men from Maranello and instead interpreted in a not as effective way by the Mercedes engineers. Compared to Red Bull, the Cavallino team has shown greater reliability. The weekend of Imola however, he marked the first pass of the men in red, with Leclerc and Sainz who, between errors and unfortunate episodes, did not manage to get on the podium. A big regret for the fans, which, however, does not cancel the good things shown so far by Mattia Binotto’s team.

According to the two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldiwho spoke to the site vegasinsider.com on the eve of the Miami weekend, Ferrari remains the main favorite in the title race. The former Brazilian driver, world champion at the wheel of Lotus and McLaren respectively in 1972 and 1974, instead blamed the Imola flop on the great pressure placed on the team by the home atmosphere. “I can imagine that Ferrari was a tremendous pressure – explained Fittipaldi – everyone expected them to win. Not only the fact that we were racing at their home, but also that everyone was expecting victory created that extra pressure. I think that Carlos has risked too much and that Leclerc has risked too much“.

“It was a mistake anyone can make – added the Brazilian legend again, referring to Leclerc’s exit from the track while chasing second position – but being in Imola, being in Italy and being in the Ferrari team, everyone made a big deal out of it. If it had been the same situation but in another circuit, in another country, the reaction of the media, team and fans would have been different. They are fast. My opinion is always the same. Ferrari has more chances of winning the championship than Red Bull – concluded ‘Emmo’ – we’ll see what happens in the next races “.