The interest of Audi And Porsche for Formula 1 it is certainly not news these days. In recent weeks, the possible entry into the Circus of the two brands of the Volkswagen group has inevitably received reactions, more or less biased. And for a Toto Wolff who wants to see clearly about the actual role that the two houses will play, several personalities outside Formula 1 today are convinced by the scenario that could be prefigured, namely that of a richer and more prestigious Circus. Among them is Emerson Fittipaldi: According to the world champion of 1972 and 1974, the arrival of Porsche and Audi would be great news for Formula 1.

“I think it is one of the best news of this year for Formula 1. It could not be otherwise, when a big company like Volkswagen is interested in F1“, These are the words reported by NextGen-Auto. “I am sure they will go very seriously to be successful. They are investing a lot of money, they will need new people. I think this is great news for the public and for the organization, F1 needs more competitive teams“.