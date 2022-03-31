The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is now in the archive, but the show of the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for the conquest of the victory is still alive and fresh in the memories of the fans, enthusiastic about the duel engaged by the two pilots. A challenge that the same protagonists had also reserved in the previous Sakhir race, and which many hope to see again on the occasion of the next appointment with the Australian GP, ​​ready to realize its return on the calendar from 8 to 10 April.

Regardless of the future aspects, the show in Jeddah also gave great emotions to other big names in F1 of the past, including several drivers who have crowned their careers with the victory of at least one world title: among these, also the bi-champion of the Brazilian world Emerson Fittipaldiwinner in 1972 and 1974. Former Lotus and McLaren driver, interviewed by F1 TVin fact, expressed his opinion on the challenge of the two young rivals. “This is the art of driving – he has declared ‘Emmo’ – I like watching them because they compete at the limit, even locking the wheels in some cases. It is the demonstration that they are on the razor’s edge, but it is nice to see them because they equally respect the spaces “.

In addition, Fittipaldi also remarked on the growing spectacle of F1 globally, also increased thanks to the introduction of the new rules and the different duels seen in the last two races: “I like the way the Circus has taken – explained the 75-year-old – because that was what he needed: all the people in the stands were standing to see who would also win in the last race of 2021 in Abu Dhabi and I’m sure this year will be an incredible year. The younger generations are going crazy for this category – he concluded – Suffice it to say that in the United States the interest was previously concentrated only on IndyCar, while now the popularity of F1 is enormous “.