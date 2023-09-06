2023: Leclerc vs. Sainz

The last two weekends at Zandvoort and Monza have almost completely demonstrated one of the differences in performance between the two drivers Ferrari emerged in this championship: while Charles Leclerc he often made his good pace count in qualifying, to the point of getting the better of him Carlos Sainz in several cases (which do not include Monza, where the Spaniard even obtained pole position), the situation was reversed during the races. In Holland, for example, the Monegasque concluded his fourth round of the season without any points scored, all while the Spaniard finished in 5th place defending himself from Lewis Hamilton’s attacks in the finale. A placement that was later improved with the podium in Temple of Speedalso in this case rejecting Leclerc’s overtaking attempts in the final high-voltage laps.

The wait of Marina Bay

Results that have also rewarded Sainz Jr. also in the world standings, given that the # 55 currently occupies fifth place right in front of Leclerc, who is delayed by six points waiting for the next one Singapore Grand Prix. An appointment which, after the great expectations of the faithful Ferrari public for its two drivers on their home weekend, could once again present the same problems suffered by the Red in most of the appointments of this world championship, thanks to the characteristics of the track that do not match those of the SF-23. Also for this reason, there is even more pressure on Leclerc to be able to distinguish himself and attempt to overtake his teammate, in a situation that seems light years away from the success achieved by the #16 at Monza in 2019, where he sent the spectators after a no-holds-barred fight with Hamilton. A performance that, still today, is equivalent to the Monegasque’s only success at Monza, on a par with Emerson Fittipalditwo times world champion and present in the roll of honor of this GP thanks to his triumph dating back to 1972.

Fittipaldi’s opinion

The Brazilian underlined the delicate moment that Leclerc is experiencing, generally in greater difficulty in the race than the Spaniard: “I see that Leclerc is under more pressure than Sainz – he explained in a recent interview – and this tension comes from within. Charles wants to achieve certain results, but they don’t arrive. Sainz, on the other hand, seems to be more consistent when it comes to finishing the race than Leclerc. When you have a teammate who has the same car it starts to create a certain pressure, if you are not mentally strong it will make things difficult. In general, when a rider starts to generate too much pressure on himself, it’s the worst thing he can do. We know that Charles is talented, but in my opinion he needs to be more relaxed: if he manages to make things easier, he will do better and make fewer mistakes ”.

The pros and cons of Monza

For the Brazilian, therefore, an important element is played by the management of pressure, both as regards the drivers and for Ferrari as a whole, which came out of Monza with a positive result in any case after an eve full of expectations following the weekend without satisfactions of Zandvoort: “Historically, when Ferrari goes to Monza it is under tremendous pressure – he added – the whole country watches the drivers as well as Vasseur, every team member and every pit stop. Ferrari has always been strong at Monza, and this also happened in my day”.