The two-time Brazilian world champion is not pessimistic about the Prancing Horse: “Red Bull up front, but the red will improve throughout the year. I won my last race at 47, Fernando can get there at a high level, he’s physically fit and hungry”

Emerson Fittipaldi he was one of the most aggressive and iconic drivers in the F1 World Championship. The Brazilian won two titles in 1972 and 1974 with the Lotus and the McLaren, is now 76 years old and follows the motorsport careers of his nephews Enzo and Pietro. F1 remains his great passion and he was particularly impressed by the performances of this championship Fernando Alonso and ofAston Martin, anticipating everyone that in his opinion the Spaniard still has many years ahead of him at these levels. In an interview with the Spaniards of AS, Fittipaldi said that we shouldn't be surprised by what we are seeing: "I won my last race in the USA when I was 47 (Alonso is 41; ed) – he said – I think Fernando can reach that age at a high level. He's physically fit and hungry for victory. He wants to win, he has grit as we Brazilians say. His mentality and his character are very strong and he is very competitive. This is what makes the difference."

great aston martin — Certainly it is important to have a competitive car in hand and theAston Martin right now he is: "He's undoubtedly the surprise of the championship so far and Fernando is the ideal driver to extract the full potential of that car. I am convinced that this is not a coincidence or a flash in the pan and that Alonso will be very fast throughout the year. Fernando's secret? An elite driver must be a natural talent who needs physical and mental balance and a lot of passion and dedication for his sport. Without sacrifice there is no success. Fernando has all these qualities. I compared it to Roger Federer for mental strength, but also Rafael Nadal is a good example, Alonso is also in that group of athletes capable of anything thanks to his mental strength. Where can he win? I think in Monaco he is one of the favorites with Verstappen And Perezin the Principality will have its chances".

As for the FerrariFittipaldi is not pessimistic: “I am in a moment of recovery – he said – with Fred Vasseur as manager I am sure they will make progress. Sainz is having a brilliant career at Ferrari. He is fast and constant and continues to fight for the top positions. Catch up with the Red Bull it will be difficult, but I’m sure Ferrari will continue to progress throughout the year”. And the championship? Already everything in the hands of Red Bull? “The superiority of Red Bull is evident – ​​said Fittipaldi – but Aston Martin is not far off, Ferrari will improve a lot and I think Mercedes will do the same for the potential it has. There’s more balance, even if Red Bull still has a margin of advantage”.