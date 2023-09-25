José Adolfo M. alias ‘Fito’, leader of the Choneros, on August 12. Ecuadorian Armed Forces

Releasing the video of a narcocorrido was the response of one of the most dangerous criminals in Ecuador, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, to demonstrate his power over the State that did not manage to keep him even a month in the maximum security prison La Roca, where he was transferred on August 12 in an operation in which 3,000 police and soldiers participated to enter his fortress, the prison Guayaquil Regional. But the confinement in the maximum security prison was short-lived and he is already back in his favorite prison. “He is the boss and boss, gentlemen, he is Adolfo Macías Villamar,” says the song about the man accused of ordering the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The video clip The Lion Run, performed by a duo called Mariachi Bravo and Queen Michelle, daughter of Fito, was recorded in three settings: a bar, a field with fine horses and the regional prison where Fito is serving a 34-year sentence for murder, drug trafficking, crime organized, robbery and carrying weapons. A place where bringing electronic equipment is supposedly a crime.

But Fito is not afraid to challenge the system and he reigns in his prison. In the operations in the prisons, largely managed by him, weapons, drugs, money, cell phones, satellite equipment, drones, gym machines or bottles of whiskey have been found.

Given the premiere of the video clip, and the need to explain some professional images recorded inside the prison, which show a serene, affable and powerful criminal, the Government of Ecuador has had no choice but to break its silence. The response was given by the Comprehensive Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty, SNAI, responsible for the country’s prison system. “The entry of audiovisual recording equipment or production companies to the aforementioned prison has not been authorized,” which is why he acknowledged that “they could have been obtained from some technological equipment entered illegally.”

The date chosen to publish the video is not a coincidence, the band he leads, Los Choneros, thought about the moment to do it. It arrives after Fito obtained a court order that removed him from the isolation of La Roca prison, the maximum security, to return him to the Regional, from where he operates his entire criminal network.

Fernando Carrión, security analyst, explains that “demonstrating an act of victory, the lyrics try to legitimize its leader as someone who can lead a pacification between all the criminal gangs that proliferate in the country.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Fito thus tries to erase the image of the subjugated criminal that many Ecuadorians saw with amazement on the day of his transfer to the maximum security prison, but he also intends to dilute with verses and chords the accusations as a possible intellectual author of the crime of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who Days before his murder in Quito he had reported threats from Fito.

“He has a lot of love for his family / and for his friends, not to mention / for them he would give his life / much more if they show him loyalty,” say four verses from the narcocorrido, which Carrión classifies as an anti-narcocorrido. “The Mexican corrido is one of rupture. They have two structures that generate a social imaginary, opulence and violence and neither of the two things are in this video.” The social imaginary behind this song is what society demands, analyzes Carrión. “Heart of a son, brother and dad / for his people he gives true love,” the song continues.

Corridos are an important part of Mexico’s musical history. They were born in the 19th century during the Mexican Revolution, and in them the deeds of the heroes were told. “Over time they claimed the conflict between the peasantry and the landowners, it is a rupture of the establishment, and that is assumed by drug traffickers to propose a rupture, but this time against the entire system with which they confront,” adds the analyst. In this case it is against the Government and especially a prison system that has been permeated by criminal gangs. “Fito is a chapa, gentlemen / he is the boss of bosses / he is the leader of Los Choneros.”

The other question is why choose a Mexican corrido and not any other musical genre that is most listened to in Ecuador. The answer, says Carrión, is to “mark the relationship and link that Los Choneros have with the Sinaloa cartel.”

According to a police source specialized in criminology, the main musical genre that criminal gangs use to convey their message is through urban music, which floods social networks with videos and song lyrics in which they apologize for crime, show weapons , gestures of murder, opulence and power. The Police have identified that five singers of this type of musical genre have been murdered in the last two years by gangs opposed to those who had composed songs.

The first time that Ecuadorians heard a narcocorrido was when details of the narco-criminal operations were aired in the trial of El Chapo Guzmán and the links of his businesses with Ecuador through the captain of the Ecuadorian Army Telmo Castro. “With great intelligence / he decided to unsubscribe and earn large amounts of money,” says the lyrics of the song that describes the quantities of drugs, the corruption in the justice system and the places where the drugs were taken. “In Manabí, Santa Elena / and a part of Los Ríos / is where I operated / and I moved without noise / in the small planes I sent the kilos / from Colombia and Ecuador to Sinaloa I sent their orders.”