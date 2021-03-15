After a long career in music, the Argentine singer Fito Páez was awarded for the first time in the 2021 Grammy Awards. This thanks to his album La conquista del Espacio, which was nominated in the category for best Latin rock or alternative album.

Due to the measures for the pandemic, the rocker could not be present at the ceremony, but he recorded a video of his reaction when he learned that he was going to receive the award from the Recording Academy of the United States.

He wore a blue suit and a patterned shirt to offer his thanks. In addition, he was accompanied by his work team and spoke in English.

“It is incredible for me. I’m very nervous. I do not know what to say. I love them. Thanks to all the members of the Academy. I am totally in shock, I am very excited. And on the COVID-19, until the final victory ”, expressed the Argentine artist.

Through social networks, the interpreter of “Mariposa tecknicolor” also shared a speech where he recalled the words of Gustavo Cerati, his late colleague and friend.

“Gustavo Cerati had a beautiful phrase that said that he felt that the universe was conspiring in his favor. This might be a moment like that, of absolute fulfillment as far as I’m concerned. And I am infinitely grateful, to my friends, my family and my colleagues who put up with me so much, and to all the people who are with me all day and taking care of my rags. I feel very immense and full of love ”, declared Fito Páez moved.

