Fito Paez, Rozalén, Rodrigo Cuevas, Fatoumata Diawara, Andrés Calamaro, Rubén Blades, Arde Bogotá, Silvana Estrada and Silvia Pérez Cruz, who will be accompanied by Maria Gadú and Liliana Herrero, are some of the artists who will perform at the 28th edition of La Sea of ​​Music. The multicultural festival dedicated to Canada will bring together artists from 17 countries in 38 concerts and will honor Lola Flores on the centenary of her birth with a special and unique concert by Caliphate 3/4, and Víctor Jara, for the fiftieth anniversary of her assassination. with Valeria Castro, Luis Pastor, Muerdo or Isaac et Nora.

The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted during the presentation of the program this Thursday that Cartagena will once again be a benchmark for multiculturalism from July 14 to 22. For his part, the director of the festival, José Luis Cegarra, assured that one of the particularities of La Mar de Músicas is that each year it discovers new talents.

Arroyo recalled that La Mar de Músicas “is considered one of the three most important global music festivals in Europe and according to the Observatory of Culture of the Contemporary Foundation, we are the cultural insignia of this Region.” Likewise, the councilor insisted that it is the “only regional event to be in the top hundred of our country along with institutions such as the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía or the San Sebastián Film Festival.”

Full poster of La Mar de Músicas.







38 artists and 17 free concerts



Rozalén will open the festival with her album ‘Matriz’, in which she pays tribute to the roots, tradition and culture of Spain. A “special” concert in which she will be accompanied by Rodrigo Cuevas, Fetén Fetén, Eliseo Parra, the Ronda de Motilleja and the Ronda de Boltaña.

La Mar de Músicas will develop its own production to commemorate the figure of Víctor Jara on the fiftieth anniversary of his death. The concert ‘I don’t sing just to sing. 50 years without Víctor Jara’ will be one of the main events outside Chile to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of Jara’s murder, and in which Valeria Castro, Isaac et Nora, Muerdo, Club del Río, Luis Pastor, Emilia and Pablo and Luis Barria.

La Faraona will also be honored on the centenary of her birth. The Andalusian combo Califato ¾ will offer the only concert that it will give and that will also serve to present new members of the group. Tribute is paid to Lola Flores in the “most fun way possible”, and Califato ¾ in turn will present his new ‘dream team’ in society.

Canada will have a very special place in the programming, since the 28th edition will be dedicated to the North American country. The festival will take a musical tour that will go from the multiculturalism that the country boasts, with artists such as Mélissa Laveux, Pierre Kwenders and Afrotronix, who, although Canadian, are originally from Haiti, Congo and Chad, respectively; it will go through the traditional music of Quebec, represented by Le Diablé a Cinq, and will stop at the most indigenous sounds of Aysanabee and the most contemporary of Lisa Leblanc, Owen Pallet and Marta Wainwright.

La Mar de Músicas is a melting pot of cultures, an icon of multiculturalism throughout Europe, which this year, in addition to groups from Canada, will host artists from Brazil, Haiti, Japan, Portugal, Mali, Congo, France, Argentina, Morocco , Panama, Nigeria, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Spain and Chad.

In this edition, Latin American music will be present through the great figures of Argentine rock Fito Paez and Andrés Calamaro, the Panamanian Rubén Blades, who will receive the festival award, the Mexican Silvana Estrada and the Peruvian Susana Baca. From Brazil will come the sounds of Bala Desejo and the historic Lia de Itamaracá.

The twinning of Latin America and Spain will be represented in the concert given by Liliana Herrero from Argentina, Maria Gadú from Brazil and Silvia Pérez Cruz from Catalonia with their project ‘Territories’. The Spaniards Rodrigo Cuevas, Queralt Lahoz, Lía Kali, Carlangas and Karmento will also present their new works.

Africa also has its special place in all the programming of La Mar de Músicas and this 2023 will feature the Malian Fatoumata Diawara, who presents the album that Damon Albarn has produced for her. From Morocco will come Bab L’Bluz and from Nigeria Ruth Mahogany & Arb Music Band.

The Portuguese MARO, the Japanese creators of cumbia Minyo Crusaders and the new voice of French jazz Gabi Hartmann will also pass through Cartagena. Also French, although with roots in the Region of Murcia, is November Ultra, who, in addition to acting, will collect the Paco Martín award for the revelation artist of global music at the festival.

The festival always has a prominent space for groups from Cartagena and other areas of the Region of Murcia. Arde Bogotá from Cartagena will be the protagonists of Repsol Day, in which all the concerts are free. Crudo Pimento, Hoonine, Carey, Ruto Neón and Fernando Rubio will also perform in ‘La Mar’.

In this edition, two of the scenarios change location. The ‘Somos de Aquí’ stage will be located in the CIM square and the main one for Repsol Day on the recently renovated esplanade of the Port of Cartagena. La Mar de Músicas, in addition to music, is art, cinema and literature, and its parallel activities will be presented in the coming months.

Tickets



Tickets and subscriptions, 300 for the concerts at the Paco Martín Auditorium and 100 for those at the Patio del Antiguo CIM, are purchased through the website lamardemusicas.com and entradasatualcance.com

The festival organized by the Cartagena City Council is sponsored by Repsol, Estrella de Levante, the newspaper LA VERDAD and the Ministry of Culture. The Embassy of Canada in Spain, Global Toronto, the Institute of Cultural Industries of the Region of Murcia, Talleres M. Gallego, Radio 3, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Ikea, Gladys Palmera, Soltec, Casa África, Lhicarsa, also collaborate. Hydrogea and Alsa.