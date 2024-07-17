Fitness trainer Elena Sobol spoke about the benefits of performing a gluteal bridge. Her words are quoted by “Sport Express”.

According to her, during this exercise, the gluteal muscles work more actively than during squats and lunges. “The core, abdominal and hip muscles are strengthened, the legs become stronger and more defined. Strength and endurance indicators also increase,” the trainer explained.

Sobol added that the glute bridge has minimal impact on the knee joint. “Which cannot be said about squats. And due to strengthening the muscles, the load on the lower back is reduced, it becomes easier to maintain correct posture. The load on the spine is also minimal,” the specialist emphasized.

