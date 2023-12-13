Fitness trainer Svetlana Butova recommended squat jumps for beautiful calves

Fitness trainer Svetlana Butova named five exercises for beautiful calves. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

Butova suggested starting with standing calf raises. The specialist also recommended performing this exercise with weights while sitting on a chair.

Next, Butova advised doing squat jumps. Starting position – standing, feet hip-width apart, arms along the body. Then you need to bend your knees to an angle of 90 degrees, move your pelvis back and squat, and then, without rounding your back, jump.

The specialist also suggested jumping rope and walking up the steps. According to her, walking improves the quality of health and trains the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

