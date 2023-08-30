Fitness trainer Alina Romanova called running an effective way to burn fat

Fitness trainer Alina Romanova named simple and effective ways to burn fat. Her words lead Sport24.

“The most effective way to burn fat is to run at a moderate pace. During the first 30-40 minutes of a training session, the body uses glucose and glycogen as energy sources. After this time, the process of fat burning begins, ”she said. The specialist noted that the intensity of fat burning depends on the heart rate.

For those who cannot run for a long time, Romanova suggested cycling. “Biking is less traumatic and can replace running, but the specific energy consumption will be less, so you will have to increase the duration of cycling,” she stressed.

Romanova added that walking is a good and safest alternative. “If you’re in the gym, you can increase the incline of the treadmill to get more exercise,” she explained.

