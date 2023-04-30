Fitness trainer Greg Justice called pull-ups kipping exercise dangerous for health

He first singled out high-intensity interval training. According to the specialist, an unprepared body may react incorrectly to such a load, which can lead to complications.

Also, Justice did not recommend doing kipping pull-ups (a type of pull-up that uses a snatch with the legs to push the body up – approx. “Tapes.ru”).

“Kipping pull-ups are a high-risk exercise that can lead to potential shoulder injury because the swinging motion pulls your shoulders hard on every rep,” he explained.

In addition, the specialist advised not to do the leg press. He noted that people tend to overload the simulator with weight and thus overstrain the muscles. Justice said that this can cause hernias.

