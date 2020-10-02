Popular fitness trainer and blogger Yekaterina Usmanova criticized the diet offered by TV presenter and doctor of medical sciences Elena Malysheva. She gave her comment in the issue Youtube-show “Rumor has it”.

So, during an interview, it became known that Usmanova began her fitness career more than ten years ago. The heroine of the release tried many methods of losing weight on herself and came to the conclusion that it is best to adhere to a balanced diet and not create severe restrictions for yourself.

When asked by the presenter for an example of stupid weight loss advice, the fitness trainer told about the publication of Elena Malysheva on social networks, where she recommends eating three eggs and two grapefruits a day. “It’s just a disaster. It’s tough! 2020 year! I thought no one else does this! ” She said.

In September, nutritionist Denis Chekh evaluated the diet of Russian stars and made recommendations. For example, it is known that producer Yana Rudkovskaya struggled with postpartum kilograms using a kefir diet. However, the specialist called this type of food harmful, especially in the first days after childbirth. He also commented on the rations of Alla Pugacheva and Philip Kirkorov.