A fitness trainer from the UK quit her gym job, became a webcam model and got rich. Reported by the Mirror.

After leaving her profession two years ago, 46-year-old Sandy Star began posing for young fans in lingerie on the advice of a friend. At the moment, she earns up to five thousand pounds (about half a million rubles) a month.

According to the heroine of the material, “obsessed with her 20-year-old guys” shamelessly admit that they like adult women who “love to lift heavy weights.” “Mature women have the self-confidence that young girls lack. Before I became interested in this industry, I had no idea that women with muscles are in such high demand, ”said Star.

The former teacher also stated that she is constantly receiving support from her fans. “Men often write that I don’t look 46 years old,” she explained.

In addition, a new hobby helped Star find love. During another webcam session, she met a man, with whom she later began a romantic relationship. “He has nothing against my work and encourages it in every possible way. That’s all I need from him, ”concluded the model.

In March, it became known about a resident of Miami, who quit her job as a realtor, gave birth to a child and became rich selling candid pictures. After giving birth, 34-year-old Carol Abranches retired from the real estate agency and registered on the OnlyFans online platform, where users can access content for a fee. She earns about 35 thousand pounds (3.6 million rubles) a month.