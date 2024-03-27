Fitness trainer Alexander Mironenko recommended an exercise to strengthen the knees. His words are quoted by the publication “Around the world”.

Starting position: stand on one knee with both legs bent at right angles. Next, jump out of this position to the side and stand on the other knee. After this, rise to your supporting leg, swing forward with your bent leg and return. Then repeat the exercise on the other side.

“This is a good exercise for developing knee stability and teaching the muscles to work isometrically,” the specialist explained. Mironenko added that it is important to maintain springiness in both the knees and ankle joints.

