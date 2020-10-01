Get sweet fruit
– Firstly, due to stress, obesity increases and then stress increases due to increasing obesity. In this way it becomes a cycle and both things work to enhance each other. That is, stress increases obesity and obesity increases stress …
The taste of fennel will relieve obesity stress
Fennel seeds can help you a lot in reducing fat. Anise seeds, or dry fennel found at grocery stores, are eaten with sugar candy. Not the fennel leaves and fennel found at the vegetable shop.
Make tea of fennel seeds and use it twice a day. To make tea, pour a small spoon of fennel in a cup of hot water and add one teaspoon of sugar candy, crush 1 green cardamom.
Cook for two to 3 minutes and turn off the gas when 1 boil. Consuming this tea will help you reduce your obesity and maintain fitness.
Intake of fennel powder
– Roast the seeds of fennel seeds in an iron pan on a low flame. When they become cold, grind them in a grinder with a little sugar and make powder.
– Take this powder twice a day after eating 1-1 teaspoons. This powder has to be taken with hot water. This will not cause indigestion, gas and motion problems. The digestive system will work better and there are less chances of obesity.
