People who have good body fitness are usually happier. Because they have significantly lower levels of mental stress than others. This happens not because of any one factor but because of many reasons. Like, increased confidence, perfect look in all kinds of clothes, etc. Come, here we know how to get the perfect figure easily and how to maintain it …Today we will talk about such an easy way, through which you can get your favorite figure and also keep it maintained. This method is so easy that you will feel that the fruit is getting so sweet without working hard then why buy other hassles!

Becomes spam

– Firstly, due to stress, obesity increases and then stress increases due to increasing obesity. In this way it becomes a cycle and both things work to enhance each other. That is, stress increases obesity and obesity increases stress …

Fennel controls rising obesity

Lemon alone gives away these 5 problems of the body, use these methods regularly

The taste of fennel will relieve obesity stress

Fennel seeds can help you a lot in reducing fat. Anise seeds, or dry fennel found at grocery stores, are eaten with sugar candy. Not the fennel leaves and fennel found at the vegetable shop.



Make tea of ​​fennel seeds and use it twice a day. To make tea, pour a small spoon of fennel in a cup of hot water and add one teaspoon of sugar candy, crush 1 green cardamom.

Cook for two to 3 minutes and turn off the gas when 1 boil. Consuming this tea will help you reduce your obesity and maintain fitness.

Meetha Neem: Sweet neem is rich in antiinflammatory properties, takes special care of heart and liver



Intake of fennel powder

– Roast the seeds of fennel seeds in an iron pan on a low flame. When they become cold, grind them in a grinder with a little sugar and make powder.

– Take this powder twice a day after eating 1-1 teaspoons. This powder has to be taken with hot water. This will not cause indigestion, gas and motion problems. The digestive system will work better and there are less chances of obesity.

Your figure will change the headlines, reduce love-handles with love

If you take care in youth, then you will not suffer these diseases of old age