Fitness Tips: Exercise is very important to keep your body healthy and fit. With this, your body remains active, so that the body is able to function smoothly. Exercise also keeps your mental health good. If you regularly walk 30 minutes a day ie 9-10 minutes at a moderate pace, then it increases your health and desire to live, then today we are going to tell you some fitness tips to stay healthy in old age.

Walk fast for one hour daily

You should walk fast at least one hour regularly every day, this gives many benefits to your health. For example, if a metro station is 15 minutes ‘walk from your house or you can also choose a coffee shop which is 15 minutes’ walk from your office, then go home on foot. Apart from this, you should find some place where you go every day.

Exercise 3 hours every week

Running, cycling, or swimming are considered excellent options to keep yourself fit. It does not matter which exercise you do. But it will help your body breathe faster and sweat. For this, you can also use a steep bike or road bike, you can ride a bike for 30-40 minutes every other day.

Do weight-training or weight-free exercise

By doing this exercise your muscles become stronger. But you can also do this using the stairs, so fitness freak people are always advised to climb the stairs. For this, you should walk more and more, grow food in your garden instead of buying food, instead of hiring someone, you will do manual work around the house. When you are working hard to lose weight, at least 30 grams of protein should be consumed in a single meal within 1-2 hours to strengthen your muscles. Further weight loss includes brisk walking or slow walking (over 4 mph), cycling (10-12 mph), or gardening. You can also climb stairs or go hiking, cycling (over 12 mph), playing football or jogging (faster than 6 mph).

