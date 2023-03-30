Thursday, March 30, 2023
Fitness | “This is how you should look” – The dark side of fitness plunged Janette Karvonen into an eating disorder for years

March 30, 2023
Fitness | “This is how you should look” – The dark side of fitness plunged Janette Karvonen into an eating disorder for years

– I thought I couldn’t give up. I also wanted to be the type who can do this, Janette Karvonen says. Picture: Kalle Parkkinen

Janette Karvonen suffered from an eating disorder five years after the fitness competitions. Doping is also common in the sport. The number of carts is fifteen times compared to other species. However, the biggest danger of fitness lies in social media and how the image created there affects us all. HS publishes the story in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Hunger is just a feeling.

So Janette Karvonen, 29, already thought as a child. She was first diagnosed with anorexia when she was 11 years old. The disease recurred at the age of 16 and 18. After that, Karvonen thought that he had improved and became interested in bikini fitness, which has become popular in social and traditional media.

