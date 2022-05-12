Fitness | The Fitness Federation received a feedback rush and changed its mind – canceling the competitions planned for children

According to KP Ourama, Chairman of the Finnish Fitness Association, the Board’s decision is not a motion of censure on Executive Director Ville Isola.

Finland The Finnish Sports Sports Association has decided to cancel the fitness competitions planned for children.

At its extraordinary teleconference, the association decided not to start any form of children’s fitness activities in the sport.

“The government made a unanimous decision on children’s fitness. The project had not gone beyond ideation when it came to light. The Board was not informed before the matter came to light, ”says the Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Fitness Association KP Ourama in the bulletin.

“We received feedback from industry players, coaches and athletes. As a modern sports federation, we always treat the voice and feedback of the field with humility and service. ”

Yle said earlier in the week the union was planning competitions for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The plan raised criticism among experts, but still on Wednesday, the union’s executive director Ville Isola told about the plans.

According to KP Ourama, the decision of the Board is not a motion of censure on Isola, the CEO. The association intends to focus on current competition series and training.

“We made the decision together. Our CEO does a rewarding job in coaching training and competition activities for the sport. In addition, Isola is currently writing a doctoral dissertation on fitness. ”

Read more: Nutritionist is appalled by children’s fitness competitions: “I see no reason why a 12-year-old should even do fitness”

Read more: With this guide, Pernilla Böckerman won the Bikini Fitness World Championship gold and silver: “Crack down, buttocks back and others smile”

Read more: At breakfast, Kari-Pekka Ourama asked superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger a bold question and got a dull but gentle answer: “I wanted to sink underground”

–