Fitness | Sometähti’s 11-year-old son made a wild deadlift result – that started a heated argument

The son of a YouTube star showed off his off-road driving skills.

A year 2017 of the world’s strongest man and current YouTube star by Eddie Hall 11 year old boy Maximus Hall had quite a result in the deadlift. Eddie Hall posted a video on Instagram in which Hall lifts no less than a hundred kilograms of iron.

In the comments of the Instagram update, it’s not just about admiring the result. This resulted in both accusations and arguments about whether it is reasonable for an 11-year-old to lift such weights.

“Lifting this much at such a young age is a serious risk,” states one commenter.

This was followed by rude comments: “Your brain is a serious risk” and “you are a risk”.

The boy’s technique is also criticized: “Very bad technically… Take care of him… Show him how to lift off the ground safely.”

This too received backlash: “Don’t you know who his father is.”

A comment from a person who claims to be a sports doctor received a particularly large amount of additional comments: “This is not what should be done with teenagers.”

There were dozens of reactions, such as: “That’s what a crossfit guy says”, “since when is an 11-year-old a teenager? Never. You might be a sports doctor, but your math is crap” and “Then you’re a crap sports doctor. There are no scientific studies that increasing the strength harms children”.

This wasn’t the first time Eddie Hall showcased his son’s powerlifting skills. Last February, he published a video of Maximus lifting 40 kilos from the bench.

Englishman Eddie Hall has won the World’s Strongest Man competition several times as well as Britain’s Strongest Man competition. He became famous in 2016 when he set the deadlift world record, 500 kilograms, with strongman rules.

Eddie Hall’s YouTube channel has 2.8 million subscribers.