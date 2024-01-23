Jane Sato thought she understood abdominal muscles. When she taught Pilates and yoga in New York, she told her students to draw their navel toward their spine to strengthen their core.

But when he saw what real abdominal muscles looked like during a cadaver dissection workshop at Mount Sinai Hospital—the criss-crossing of tissue, the way the muscles also ran from back to front and up and down—he realized that his instructions could be better. “When you see it in real life, your signals automatically change,” she said. Now, he tells his clients to contract their core muscles, “like a hug.”

Sato is one of thousands of fitness professionals who have sought out cadaver workshops to better understand anatomy and improve their teaching. In the last 20 years at least a dozen dissection courses have opened—most outside the traditional medical system.

Anatomy training typically uses two-dimensional images, plastic models, and even anatomy coloring books, which can create a misleading picture of how the body works.

“They are looking for more information,” said Rachele Pojednic, a research associate at Harvard University's Institute of Lifestyle Medicine. Why not “give these professionals as much knowledge as possible?” she added.

Fauna Moore, a yoga instructor and massage therapist, began studying and then teaching dissections after becoming disappointed with the anatomy instruction she received during her training. She now runs a workshop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

One day, five students gathered around a corpse, scalpel in hand. In all cases, the donors or family members have donated the body for the teaching of medical students, physical therapists or yoga instructors. Dissecting a human being can be a jarring experience, Moore said, so she suggested the students give the corpse a name, a 75-year-old woman, in recognition of her humanity. They chose “Betty.”

New technologies, such as virtual 3D software, have made the human body easier to study — and, in the opinion of some, made cadavers unnecessary. But medical students still say that seeing, touching and holding real human tissue is much more instructive than pictures or models. And it leads to better, more compassionate care, said Jeffrey Laitman, who has directed Mount Sinai's anatomy lab for more than 40 years.

“It is an enormously humbling experience,” he said.

In the dissection room, Moore demonstrated how to properly hold a scalpel (“like a pen”). He then made the first cut, into the thigh, showing how to delicately remove one layer at a time—first the skin, then the white fascia, then the bright yellow fat, and so on.

Courses range from about $1,200 for a weekend workshop to about $4,500 for a six-day program.

Anna Kaiser, owner of two cardio dance studios in NY and who attended the Mount Sinai course in 2012, said the class made her feel more empowered to help clients through the postpartum period. Kaiser studied the body of a donor who had undergone a cesarean section and was shocked by how many layers of abdominal muscle were cut away.

Now “I can visualize what that looks like,” he said. “It's very different from seeing a picture in a book.”

By: DANIELLE FRIEDMAN